What is Kamala Harris’ net worth?

Born in Oakland, California, in October 1964, Kamala Harris has been the 49th United States vice president since 2021. She graduated from Howard University with a political science and economics degree and has had a long political career.

Harris is the highest-ranking female official in United States history and the first African-American and Asian-American vice president. She previously served as a senator from California from 2017 until 2021 and as California’s attorney general from 2011 until 2017.

She’s currently the subject of worldwide discussion as a potential replacement for Joe Biden in the 2024 United States presidential race — something she’s undoubtedly qualified to do — after Biden dropped out of the running to face Donald Trump in November. Biden is now endorsing Harris as his successor.

With that profile, Harris must indeed have amassed an impressive net worth. So what is it?

How much is Kamala Harris worth?

Image via Kamala Harris/X

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kamala Harris is worth $6 million. Her annual salary as vice president is believed to be $157,000.

Forbes states that, by factoring in the net worth of her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, the couple has a total net worth of around $8 million, approximately 20 times the average net worth of Americans in their age group.

Should Harris become the Democrats’ presidential contender and defeat Donald Trump in November (and we wish her all the best if she does), her yearly salary will increase to $400,000. Of course, that will also increase her net worth — and we’ll update you if that happens.

