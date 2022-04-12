What is Lori Harvey’s net worth?

The model daughter of Steve Harvey is making a name for herself in the modeling industry.

The celebrated Family Feud host adopted Lori Harvey back following his marriage to her mother in 2007. Since then, the young Harvey has been linked back to one of the most recognizable people in television. Despite her ties back to Harvey and his range of popular television shows, Lori has long been set on making a name for herself outside of her father’s fame.

In her youth, Lori’s aim to fame was rooted in her skills as an equestrian. An injury ruined her dreams of competing at the Olympic level and saw Lori switch focus to modeling. Her career, which started in 2015, has been thriving in the years since she signed on with several prominent modeling agencies. She’s since walked for several big names, including Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, and Burberry.

These days, Lori is a household name in the modeling world. She’s absolutely thriving, halfway through her ’20s, and after enjoying a few fleeting flings — and a brief engagement — seems ready to settle down with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

At only 25, Lori already has a thriving love life and a flourishing career. She’s also made more money than most of us will make in our entire lifetimes.

Lori Harvey’s net worth

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Years of hard work, paired with a famous parent and some savvy business decisions, has resulted in a high net worth for the young Harvey. While her wealth is still certainly in the process of growing, Lori already boasts a net worth of more than $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her income is derived from a variety of sources, including the aforementioned modeling gigs as well as a business she launched in 2021. The second year of the global COVID-19 pandemic saw Lori launch skincare brand SKN by LH, which — if successful — will likely see the young entrepreneur’s income surge in the coming years.