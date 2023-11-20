What is Nicki Minaj’s net worth?

As the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj is one of the best-selling music artists.

The award-winning artist burst onto the scene in 2010, and immediately topped the charts with “Super Bass.” Since then, the top of the charts has been her throne, and she continues to roll out hits and roll in cash.

According to Parade, she attended a prestigious fine arts high school and first had aspirations to be an actress, even acting in an off-Broadway play once she graduated. Though she took a detour to become rap royalty, she has actually achieved that dream. Minaj has had small roles in Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Other Woman, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and Angry Birds 2. According to Rap Up, Ice Age alone grossed over $300 million.

Movie credits aside, a large portion of Nicki Minaj’s earnings come from her mega-successful rap career. Pink Print, Pink Friday, Queen, and the upcoming Pink Friday 2, along with a handful of EPs and countless singles have allowed Minaj to sell more than 100 million units, according to We HipHop, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

The award-winning artist’s net worth is also tied up in a pretty impressive home. According to Fancy Pants Homes, Minaj purchased her first home in 2022. She settles down with her husband Kenny Petty and her son in a nearly $20 million Los Angeles farmhouse. The home is reportedly over 12,000 square feet, including eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

She also makes a fair amount of money from brand deals, partnerships, and endorsements. According to Black American Web, Nicki has done a variety of lines and partnerships with brands like Fendi and MAC Cosmetics. She’s appeared in a Diesel anti-bullying campaign, has her own mobile game, and has even released her own fragrances. Nicki Minaj has even been known to partner with brands as big as Beats by Dre, Pepsi, and Adidas.

Parade also reports that her record label deal with Young Money allows her to receive any revenue that comes from her album sales, tours, sponsorship, merchandise, and any other money that her fans might bring in.

With all of that new music, movie appearances, and countless brand endorsements it’s hard to believe that Minaj has time to do anything else. But on top of all that, she is also a devoted mother and wife. Granted, it’s looking like all of her hard work is paying off since Celebrity Net Worth puts her net worth at $150 million. So it’s actually Nicki who pops bottles and gets the right kind of bill.