What is Rihanna’s Fenty line named for?

Did you catch Rihanna’s high-flying Super Bowl halftime show? Did anything from her sensational performance and complete ownership of the moment leave you in suspense? Perhaps you caught that moment when she paused, fixed her makeup, and proceeded to continue to grace the stage, the sky, and everything in between with her, well, herself?

And during that moment, which was an amazing piece of self promotion done with ease that didn’t scream product placement, did you see the brand she was using? Most likely, you did, and that brand was Fenty.

Fenty isn’t just any makeup and product line, it’s Rihanna’s own line of beauty products from the self-made megastar. Yet, just what the heck is Fenty anyway?

Let’s cut straight through all of the lights and BS and give you the diamonds, er, answer you are all here for, the same way Rihanna would. Fenty is based on her name, well, her last name. Rihanna’s full given name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and now that you know, you know. Wanna know a little more about Fenty? Then let’s dig into our bag and see what we can casually, coolly, pull out.

First off, she launched a Fenty lingerie line called Savage x Fenty in May 2018, with fashion shows on Amazon Prime, garnering an Emmy for one of them even. She reportedly owns 30 percent of the clothing line.

Fenty Beauty brand belongs to the LVMH group and was launched in May 2019 in Paris. Reportedly, Rihanna owns half of the brand, and its valuation after just two years of operation went a long way toward helping her become a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. According to Forbes, Rihanna has made a literal fortune off the brand to the tune of $1.4 billion, with the total brand being valued at nearly $3 billion. Don’t forget, RiRi was named the world’s richest female musician in 2019 as well. LVMH is also the parent company of other famous entities such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.

However, the Fenty brand suspended its operations in February 2021 amidst the pandemic. And yet, here we are, still seeing ads for Fenty, still seeing its namesake supporting and promoting the brand, and the brand’s Instagram is still quite active. The products themselves are still for sale at places such as Ulta and Sephora, so somehow, it’s not entirely gone. A deeper search into things only shows that it was suspended, but there is no official announcement of resumption.

The website is still up and running with all the products RiRi used or wore during the Super Bowl halftime show available there—if you wanna get the low-down on all that, you can find comprehensive listings thanks to Nylon.