Rubi Rose
Photo via Instagram/Rubi Rose
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What is Rubi Rose’s age?

The rapper has amassed a lot of fame in very little time.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 11:00 am

Rubi Rose, who first rose to notoriety in the video for the Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee,” is a rapper on the rise herself. She used the song to boost her profile and over the last few years, she has appeared in songs by Playboi Carti, released her own mixtape, has a very, very popular OnlyFans account, and has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Recommended Videos

Whoa! That’s a lot of success attained by someone so… young? Well, is she?

Yep! Rose was born on Oct. 2, 1997, and is currently 26 years old. Her accomplishments just became so much more impressive, right?

Rose was born in Lexington, Kentucky. Her father is a Japanese and Black lawyer and her mother is from Eritrea. She has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral. She moved to Georgia when she was a junior in high school and attended Georgia State University, where she studied politics.

She counts artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Future as influences who shaped her music. She released a popular single in 2019 called “Big Mouth” and was signed that same year to Hitco Entertainment. In 2020 she appeared in the music video for the Cardi B smash “WAP.”

Her mixtape was called For the Streets and while it didn’t get great reviews she was still selected to participate in the 2021 XXL Annual Freshman List of the best up-and-coming rappers.

In the issue, she said that people “just know me for being on Instagram, social media, whatever the case may be. Now, they are going to see me kill my freestyle, kill my cypher and know I’m really a rapping-ass bitch.”

Well, we are not here to argue, just to nod in complete agreement.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Did ‘The Boys’ recast Mother’s Milk?
Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk in The Boys
Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk in The Boys
Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Did ‘The Boys’ recast Mother’s Milk?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Kate Middleton has ovarian cancer?
Kate Middleton cancer
Kate Middleton cancer
Kate Middleton cancer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know if Kate Middleton has ovarian cancer?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?
Angie Harmon daughter Avery Sehorn
Angie Harmon daughter Avery Sehorn
Angie Harmon daughter Avery Sehorn
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Did ‘The Boys’ recast Mother’s Milk?
Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Did ‘The Boys’ recast Mother’s Milk?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Kate Middleton has ovarian cancer?
Kate Middleton cancer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know if Kate Middleton has ovarian cancer?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Kate Middleton balcony appearance during Trooping Colors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Kate Middleton’s one balcony appearance ends months of fear and turns her into a liar
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?
Angie Harmon daughter Avery Sehorn
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Angie Harmon’s daughter?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 14, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'