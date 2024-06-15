What is Rubi Rose’s age?

Rubi Rose, who first rose to notoriety in the video for the Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee,” is a rapper on the rise herself. She used the song to boost her profile and over the last few years, she has appeared in songs by Playboi Carti, released her own mixtape, has a very, very popular OnlyFans account, and has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Recommended Videos

Whoa! That’s a lot of success attained by someone so… young? Well, is she?

Yep! Rose was born on Oct. 2, 1997, and is currently 26 years old. Her accomplishments just became so much more impressive, right?

Rose was born in Lexington, Kentucky. Her father is a Japanese and Black lawyer and her mother is from Eritrea. She has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral. She moved to Georgia when she was a junior in high school and attended Georgia State University, where she studied politics.

She counts artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Future as influences who shaped her music. She released a popular single in 2019 called “Big Mouth” and was signed that same year to Hitco Entertainment. In 2020 she appeared in the music video for the Cardi B smash “WAP.”

Her mixtape was called For the Streets and while it didn’t get great reviews she was still selected to participate in the 2021 XXL Annual Freshman List of the best up-and-coming rappers.

In the issue, she said that people “just know me for being on Instagram, social media, whatever the case may be. Now, they are going to see me kill my freestyle, kill my cypher and know I’m really a rapping-ass bitch.”

Well, we are not here to argue, just to nod in complete agreement.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy