What is Sam Neill’s net worth?

Despite still battling cancer, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill is keeping himself busy with plenty of new projects on both the big and small screen. Whilst the rare type of blood cancer is in remission, the actor still needs drug infusions to keep it that way. It hasn’t eliminated the cancer, but it has given Neill more time to carry on with his acting and winemaking.

With multiple projects on the go it’s clear that Neill is a busy man who has a passion for what he does. That’s always been evident with the actor receiving numerous accolades for his many iconic performances across the decades. It should come as no surprise that someone so passionate about their work has been able to make a very healthy living off of it. But just how much is Sam Neill worth in 2023?

Sam Neill’s career

Real name Nigel John Dermot Neill, the 76-year-old star began acting in the early 1970s, working on numerous New Zealand-based TV movies. His breakout performance came in 1977 with the film Sleeping Dogs.

He moved to Australia and continued to make a reputation for himself in bigger and bigger projects until he finally achieved international success for his role in 1981’s Omen III: The Final Conflict. That same year saw the release of Possession, one of Neill’s most famous roles. He was even in the running to be the next James Bond but the role ultimately went to Timothy Dalton.

From there most people know the story, with Neill dominating in Hollywood across the ’90s after Jurassic Park solidified him as a true movie star. Despite this he still made time for smaller horror projects like Event Horizon and In the Mouth of Madness. He also took numerous voice acting roles including parts in Peter Rabbit, The Jungle Book (1994), and even The Simpsons.

Others may know him for his role as Major Campbell from the popular British crime drama Peaky Blinders. More recently he appeared in the Apple TV hit series Invasion as well as Australian series The Twelve. Of course he also featured in 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, for which he was paid $2 million, according to Showbiz Galore.

Outside of acting Neill also has a vineyard which he’s owned and operated since 1993. The Two Paddocks Pinot Noir is available to buy online, even internationally.

How much money does Sam Neill have now?

His successful winery coupled with his acting career have seen Neill amass a pretty respectable sum of money. The Hunt for Red October actor is currently worth $18 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. That honestly seems a little low for someone who was the lead in the biggest film of the ’90s, but Sam definitely seems like a quality over quantity type of guy so maybe that’s why.