What is Scheana Shay’s podcast about and where can I listen?

Scheana Shay's podcast is much easier to listen to than to spell.

Reality TV star, actor, and singer Scheana Shay is keeping busy these days by adding “podcaster” to her growing resume.

The Vanderpump Rules star hosts the ambitiously spelled Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, which began back in 2018 — but it’s worth a reminder, since the world has gone to hell and back since then.

Shay rose to prominence in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and then became an essential part of the spinoff Vanderpump Rules, which launched in 2013. She has remained a part of the main cast of Vanderpump for 10 seasons. She has also appeared in the reality series Summer House and Hollywood Medium.

What is Scheananigans with Scheana Shay about?

Honestly? Everything. Shay hosts the podcast — often along with Australian rugby player and husband Brock Davies — about reality TV, pop culture, dating, parenting, and even Q&A sessions. By now, the pair can speak with authority on all of those topics, including parenting: The couple welcomed a daughter in 2021.

Shay also has frequent guests, including film and TV stars, reality TV stars, comedians, musicians, influencers, and entrepreneurs. The gist of the program is to get some quality tea from guests or hubby Brock that might have some value for listeners, but anything and everything is up for conversation.

Here’s a taste of the podcast below:

What can I listen?

Scheananigans with Scheana Shay is listed as being available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

However, we also found it on Google Podcasts, so it’s probably available wherever you listen to podcasts.