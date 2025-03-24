What is Sean Hannity’s net worth?

Sean Hannity, a well-known figure in conservative media, has a significant net worth built from his varied career in television, radio, writing, and real estate. Pinpointing his wealth is difficult, but Hannity has certainly done well financially based on his successful career.

The bulk of Hannity’s income comes from his work as a television and radio host. His salary from Fox News is thought to be around $25 million each year, but when including his radio show, his total annual earnings are said to be between $45 million and $46 million. As per Parade, Hannity’s radio program, The Sean Hannity Show, contributes as much as $20 million to his yearly income. When you consider these figures together, estimates of his annual earnings range from $45 million to $66 million.

In addition to his broadcasting jobs, Hannity earns significant money from his book sales. Several of his books, such as Live Free or Die, Deliver Us From Evil, and Conservative Victory, have done well commercially and boosted his wealth. His earlier books even made it onto the New York Times bestseller list. He also has a role in film production, acting as an executive producer for the 2017 movie Let There Be Light. Although the financial benefit of his role in the project has never been revealed to the public, it adds another income source for him.

Sean Hannity’s total net worth

For 2025, estimates of Hannity’s net worth range from $250 million to $300 million. It really depends on how much he’s gotten for his role as an executive producer. However, he’s rich enough not to worry about counting it.

Hannity also has extensive real estate holdings that add greatly to his net worth. He reportedly possesses over 870 properties across seven states, which include luxury homes and rental properties for lower-income families. His real estate portfolio features a $5.3 million condo in Palm Beach, Florida, bought in 2021, and a $23.5 million waterfront home in Florida acquired in December 2024. The rental income from these properties is estimated to be about $9.9 million each year.

The Guardian reported that Hannity prefers investing in real estate over the stock market. His investments include stocks, specifically in Boeing, JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft, totaling around $21.3 million from these three companies. He has investments in cryptocurrency too.

To further diversify his assets, he has a notable car collection that includes a Ferrari GTC4 along with models from Audi, Volvo, Lexus, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

In December 2024, Hannity announced his engagement to Ainsley Earhardt. While there aren’t any public financial details about a prenuptial agreement, caclubindia reported that a potential contract might include provisions that could pay one spouse a sizeable amount if the other is found guilty of infidelity. In this case, Hannity would pay his spouse $20 million.

