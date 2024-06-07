What is the controversy behind the ‘Saint Meghan Markle’ community on Reddit?

There’s a subreddit — also known as a sub-community on the social media site Reddit — for almost anything these days. You name it, there’s more than likely a community dedicated to that thing over on the self-proclaimed front page of the internet.

But not all of these things are positive. Sometimes communities band together over a shared hatred of something, and in the case of the “Saint Meghan Markle” Reddit, that hatred is directed towards the Duchess of Sussex. It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has more than her fair share of haters, but dedicating an entire subreddit to this one person seems a tad extreme.

Anyway, let’s delve into it and see what exactly this whole thing is about.

What is the ‘Saint Meghan Markle’ subreddit?

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

As I’ve already said, it’s essentially a community dedicated to Markle — more specifically, the group shares articles from media outlets with their own captions that are heavily critical of the princess, to put it lightly. It’s almost a counter movement against the “positive” light that the mainstream media often paints her in. They also share rumors, memes, and their opinions on Markle, as well as their opinions on her relationship to Prince Harry.

Clearly those in the community don’t believe her to be a good person and therefore have taken it upon themselves to create the subreddit. A lot of people have joined too, with the community currently standing at almost 65,000 members — that’s a lot of haters, I wonder if King Charles is a member?

There’s an intense disdain for her, which is immediately apparent upon opening the page — posts sharing pics of Meghan’s outfits asking, ‘Is this the ugliest fit ever?’ or criticizing what she wore on her trip to Nigeria. It goes on for as far as you can scroll. It’s all a bit much and makes you wonder if these contributors have anything better to do. The irony is that people like this are the ones who give the Duke and Duchess more relevance because they just can’t stop talking about them.

There are some pretty serious accusations against Meghan Markle

One particular post that gained considerable attention spoke about an interview held with a former maid of the Sussexes. According to the interviewee, Meghan is racist and has threatened Latino staff with deportation; Prince Harry and her also supposedly live in separate accommodations and “only get together for pap shots”; she was also accused of being abusive towards Harry.

This information comes from Paula Matanovich. However, the identity of the supposed maid is kept secret, which does raise questions as to the validity of her statements. Paula assures viewers that she’s verified everything herself but doesn’t share anything that could corroborate said veracity.

As of right now, there isn’t a great deal of evidence to back up any of the wilder claims found on the subreddit, and the rest of the stuff shared among the 65,000 members is just mean-spirited jokes at the expense of the Duchess of Sussex. Many would argue, and with reason, that the things said on the “Saint Meghan Markle” Reddit amounts to bullying and even slander.

In fact, it’s kind of a wonder it hasn’t been taken down yet.

