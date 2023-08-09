What is Tory Lanez age and height?

Tory Lanez’s career (and life, for that matter) has been put on hold. The musician has been sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a Los Angeles party in 2020. NBC News reports that Lanez pleaded not guilty to (and was found guilty of) three charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has been the subject of intense media scrutiny over the past few years. While he was previously known for collaborating with stars like Jack Harlow and Meek Mill, Lanez’s crimes have cast him in a highly unflattering public light. Here’s what you need to know about the musician before his prison stint begins.

How old is Tory Lanez?

Lanez is 31 years old. He was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1992 and initially gained buzz from his Chixtape series. Lanez could not have picked a better time to arrive on the scene, given that Canada became the premiere exporter of hip-hop and R&B in the 2010s. Lanez benefited from sounding like fellow countrymen Drake and The Weeknd, even if he didn’t get along with them.

His one-sided feud with Drake telegraphed Lanez’s future controversies. During a 2015 appearance on the radio show Sway in the Morning, he dissed the rapper and referenced him on the songs “Uber Everywhere” and “Line Up the Flex.” However, the aforementioned appearance on Sway in the Morning would come back to haunt Lanez when the musician’s height was questioned.

A TikTok video of Lanez on the radio asked why he appeared to be the same height sitting down as when he stood up. The video quickly went viral, with many viewers mocking Lanez’s short stature and the fact that he is constantly trying to start beef with artists who are bigger than him (figuratively and often, literally).

How tall is Tory Lanez?

Lanez’s willingness to besmirch the reputation of these other artists, particularly Megan Thee Stallion, made him a particularly unsympathetic figure. As such, people on the internet felt they had free reign to mock Lanez’s height and his often derivative music.

According to Celeb Answers, Lanez claims to be 5’7”, but a 2020 police report listed him at 5’3”. Given the musician’s propensity for stretching the truth, we’re more inclined to believe the police report. For reference, The Weeknd is 5’8”, and Drake is 6 foot, which is fitting given his self-appointed nickname “6 God.” Lanez is also shorter than the rapper he’s been found guilty of shooting: Megan Thee Stallion. Megan stands at 5’10”.

District Attorney George Gascón said that Megan’s victory is a victory for all women who have been forced to deal with violence. “There are many people in our community that endure acts of violence every day from people close to them and feel reluctant to come forward when this happens,” Gascón told reporters. “I hope that Ms. Pete’s bravery gives hope to those that feel [sic] helpless.”