What kind of cancer does Ninja have?

Nowadays, eSports is a relatively common, largely respected, career, but there was a time when video game streamers were few and far between. In those days, Ninja reigned supreme.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was far from the first eSports streamer, but his rise to popularity coincided with the ascension of eSports as a career. His position as one of the most popular streamers of the late 2010s earned Ninja a place in history, and he’s stayed on top for years, even as the competition grows fiercer. He’s still among Twitch’s most-followed channels, still holds records for peak viewer counts, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities through his work in the eSports arena.

Ninja is also less than 35, which makes both his accomplishments and the recent news that he has cancer all the more shocking. At only 32 years old, Ninja is still quite young, which should give him a great shot at beating his diagnosis, but he’ll need the support of his longstanding followers as he buckles down to fight it.

What kind of cancer was Ninja diagnosed with?

Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It… — Ninja (@Ninja) March 26, 2024

Ninja announced his diagnosis in late March of 2024, revealing in a post to X that a recent trip to the dermatologist revealed the cancer. He has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer that initiates in the cells that determine pigmentation. His cancer was discovered during a routine check-up, in which Ninja’s dermatologist decided to remove a mole from the bottom of his foot.

That mole was cancerous, but Ninja’s doctors are optimistic. They believe they caught the cancer nice and early, and — while they are cautiously checking the area around it — Blevins may already be out of the woods. He urged his followers to take his diagnosis as a PSA to get checked, however, and reminded them that preventative care can save lives.