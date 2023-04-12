Matthew McConaughey has been a staple of Hollywood for thirty years, following his breakout role in the 1993 coming-of-age flick Dazed and Confused. In the three decades since, he’s played roles such as a serial killer whistleblower in Frailty, an astronaut out of time in Interstellar, and a maniacal tower tenant in The Dark Tower.

Known best for his southern charm, good looks, and smooth demeanor, he’s copped many award nominations in his storied career, and has a fair share of major gongs next to his name. McConaughey is an Academy Award winner, but what movie was it which gave him the most coveted award in Hollywood?

What movie did Matthew McConaughey win an Oscar for?

Photo via Gary Miller/Getty Images

Cast your mind back to the heady days of 2014, when memes were still somewhat normal, international travel was easy, and McConaughey gave arguably the performance of his life. The Texan won his first Oscar for an excellent showing in Dallas Buyers Club, in which he portrayed Ron Woodroof. Woodroof was an AIDS patient who founded the buyers club to help find potential medications and remedies for HIV/AIDS in a time where little money or thought was given to the crisis.

McConaughey’s picked up his Oscar statuette on March 2, 2014 when he beat out fellow nominees like Christian Bale, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. McConaughey’s co-star Jared Leto also picked up an Oscar the same night, with the eventual Morbius star winning the Best Supporting Actor award.

Dallas Buyers Club is available to rent on Apple TV Plus, YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play.