What was Aduke Gold’s cause of death?

Born on March 16, 1990, in Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria, and raised in the Ogba and Badagry areas of the country’s capital, Lagos, Aduke Gold (given name Ajayi Aduke Morounkola) was a world-renowned gospel singer.

Recommended Videos

Gold, a well-educated woman, landed a scholarship at Lagos State University and earned a history and international relations degree from the famous institution (as per Ghana Celebrities). Subsequently, she furthered her education with several diplomas, including in Montessori education and child psychology.

She began her musical career in 2004. Her stage name came after her mentor, gospel legend Tope Alabi, suggested it. She is best known for her single “Nitori Ogo,” which was released in 2021.

Other notable tracks by the star include “Anu Ni Mo Fe,” “Praises,” “Adura,” “Olorun De,” “Oloore,” and “Temidayo” — and each one is beautiful.

Tragically, Gold passed away on Aug. 13, 2024. She was just 34. But how did that happen?

How did Aduke Gold die?

After various inaccurate rumors circulated about the cause of Aduke Gold’s passing (including one suggesting she died during fibroid surgery, and another saying her death was vertigo-related), her brother, Pastor Ajayi Aderogbo, clarified the situation. He revealed that his sister succumbed to cervical cancer, which her death certificate from University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, where she died, confirmed (as per The Guardian Nigeria).

Her passing was first announced on Facebook by her friend and fellow gospel singer Esther Igbekele who wrote, “A GENERAL HAS FALLEN 😭😭😭 ADUKE GOLD 🕊️🕊️🕊️#rip.”

The loss of Gold is a monumental one to the world and, in particular, to Nigeria, which has prematurely suffered the loss of several notable entertainers in recent months, including Egbin Orun, who died on April 28, 2024, at just 41.

May Aduke Gold rest in eternal peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy