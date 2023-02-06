Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in television as well as several video game credits, died on Jan. 2023, just as The Last of Us began airing on HBO Max.

The 45-year-old Wersching played Tess in the original The Last of Us video game, performing the voice capture alongside voicing the character. Her other major video game role was in Anthem, in which she played Tassyn.

Wersching’s other most notable credit came from her role as Renee Walker in action series 24. She’s also had appearances in a huge assortment of shows, with two different roles in the Star Trek universe. Most recently she had the honor of playing the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard. She had also seen big roles in Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, Bosch, Marvel’s Runaways, and many bit-part roles.

What was Annie Wersching’s cause of death?

Wersching is believed to have died following a prolonged battle with an unspecified form of cancer, which she was diagnosed with in the middle of 2020. The details surrounding her type of cancer were kept private, and she continued to act without her health issues being public knowledge, with her death taking many by surprise.

Wersching is survived by her partner Stephen Full, and her three children. Neil Druckmann paid tribute to her following her passing, as did many of her co-stars from over the years.