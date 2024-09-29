What was ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ actor John Ashton’s cause of death?

Just a few weeks ago, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F debuted on Netflix, bringing back the beloved Axel Foley, Billy Rosewood, Serge, and of course, Chief John Taggart who is part of cinematic history thanks to John Ashton’s golden comedic timing. He reminded us how we adore the actor skillfully brandishing his funny bone and how much we want to see him in more such roles.

But leaving many heartbroken, John Ashton has passed away at the age of 76, after dazzling cinema lovers with films like Some Kind of Wonderful and Midnight Run when he wasn’t running the show as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop film universe.

The tragic news of his passing has been shared with multiple outlets in a statement by his rep Alan Somers, confirming that the actor passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

How did John Ashton die?

The fact that we got to see him one more time in his most iconic role, just a few short weeks ago, makes this news all the more sadder. As a character, Sgt. John Taggart felt more real because of John Ashton’s comedic timing.



As reported by TMZ, the actor died after a battle with cancer. His family and associates have yet to address his passing or shed more light on how long he been quietly suffering from the illness since he never publicly revealed his diagnosis.

Ashton enjoyed a rich career in Hollywood, starring in over 200 films, TV shows, and plays in his 50 years in the industry. But even though he played a plethora of roles – Eric Stoltz’s father in the comedy-drama Some Kind of Wonderful, the rival bounty hunter in Midnight Run, and starred across episodes of Columbo, & Hutch, Dallas, Wonder Woman, M*A*S*H, Starsky, The Twilight Zone, etc, he was still majorly popular for portraying Sergeant Taggart, a role he first played in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop and reprised in the 1987 sequel.

Initially, the fixation on the character by his fans bothered him “because I had done so many other things.” But in a chat with Comic Book Resources in 2024, he admitted that his perception and attitude towards the adoration had changed.

“As the years have gone on, I kind of really enjoy it now. There’s not too many actors that can put a stamp on a role that will be with them for eternity, so I take that as an honor now.”

It truly is an honor that we fans get to live in a world where John Ashton enriched the biggest source of entertainment and expression with his presence and legacy.

