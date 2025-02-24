What was Cheryl Hines’ daughter’s accident?

Former Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines is now best known for being married to Trump admin Secretary of State for Health and Leland Palmer lookalike RFK Jr. She was pictured shrinking into her seat at her husband’s deeply uncomfortable nomination hearing but, regardless of her true political beliefs, is now firmly aboard the MAGA train.

But bubbling away behind the political drama is talk of a mysterious accident that befell her daughter Catherine Rose Young. So, what really happened?

Catherine Rose Young

Young was born on Mar. 8, 2004, making her 20-years-old as of writing. She’s the daughter of Hines and her ex-husband Paul Young, though has a particularly close relationship with her mom. The two have appeared on the red carpet together on multiple occasions and founded a cosmetics company – Hines & Young – in 2023. This seems designed to keep mother and daughter in each other’s lives even after she left home for college and, judging by their mutual social media, it’s done the job.

Catherine’s “accident”

Here’s where the story gets weird. Search for “Cheryl Hines daughter accident” and you’ll find pages of results detailing a “tragic accident” that left Young with “severe scars on her face and body.” Other excerpts claim this incident not only “profoundly impacted the Hines family” but that it “captured public attention.” Curiously, there’s no mention of this accident in any reputable biography of Hines or Young, no discussion of it in social media, and photographs of Young don’t appear to show any scarring.

Digging a little deeper, there’s also a raft of inconsistencies. One article claims Young suffered an accident “at the age of just 2 years old,” another that she was in a car accident in 2007, yet another that she was hit by a drunk driver in 2008, and another claims something tragic happened in 2019. Is Young simply extraordinarily unlucky?

Our bizarre reality

The truth is that Catherine Rose Young has never been involved in a serious accident and AI slop has hallucinated the entire story. Let’s take one page as an example, a story on “thisweekinlibraries.com” (obviously the first place you go to for celebrity news). The lead image of Hines is clearly AI-generated, the writing is textbook AI, and the article contradicts itself by saying that Young suffered disfiguring facial scars at age 2 when scalded with hot liquid and also that her scars are a result of being born with spinal bifida.

What’s happened here is that automated AI slop websites generate articles based on web searches, creating a snowball effect. The more people fruitlessly search for information about this fake accident, the more slop is generated. In a way, it’s extremely cyberpunk that uncontrollable AIs can hallucinate an entire news story and generate thousands of nonsensical articles insisting something happened. But in another more important way, it’s absolutely terrifying.

Sure, you and I might be able to spot AI trash a mile away, but this is boomer catnip and effectively weaves an entirely false reality without any human involvement whatsoever (save for cashing in the cents generated by ads). Plus, while it’s obvious now what’s going on, steady advances in LLM tech and image generation will make AI hallucinations like this much harder to spot in the coming years.

At this point, we should clarify that We Got This Covered has a zero-tolerance AI policy. You might not agree with everything our writers put out, but you can at least be reassured they’re flesh and blood human beings!