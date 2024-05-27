What was ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor’s cause of death?

On Saturday, May 25, Johnny Wactor was rushed to a local Los Angeles hospital where he was pronounced dead. The famed actor, known for his long-running role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was an exceptional talent.

It goes without saying that his death has left another hole not only in the series’ legacy, but also in Hollywood as a whole. At 37 years old, Wactor still had a lot more to achieve with his career. It’s unfortunate that his life has come to an abrupt end.

How did Johnny Wactor die?

Johnny Wactor’s death came as a result of a robbery gone wrong. According to the LAPD, the shooting took place around 3 a.m. PT. Three men attempted to steal the catalytic converter of Wactor’s car. The incident took place at the corner of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street in Downtown L.A. Walker was the only victim.

His mother, Scarlett, spoke with TMZ about how the ordeal unfolded. Johnny Wactor had no intention of stopping the men. Nonetheless, one of them shot him, and the three robbers fled the scene. Sadly, although the paramedics arrived shortly after 3 a.m., Wactor was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

His brother Grant has shared with the Daily Mail that Wactor was walking a female friend to her car when he noticed the robbers and thought his car was being towed. But the situation quickly became clear to him and he tried to shield his coworker while backing away, but the robbers still shot him and escaped in separate vehicles.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself.”

David Shaul, Johnny Wactor’s talent agent, further confirmed the news of his death to Variety and had nothing but wonderful words for his departed friend. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone,” he said. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

At the time of writing, the robbers haven’t been apprehended or identified. Johnny Wactor is survived by his mother Scarlett as well as his brothers Lance and Grant.

