What was J.D. Souther’s cause of death?

Born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, John David “J.D.” Souther was a singer, songwriter, and occasional actor. Souther was best known for writing and co-writing songs for Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles.

As a solo performer, Souther recorded nine albums. They were John David Souther (1972), Black Rose (1976), You’re Only Lonely (1979), Home by Dawn (1984), If the World Was You (2008), Rain − Live at the Belcourt Theatre (2009), Natural History (2011), Midnight in Tokyo (2012), and Tenderness (2015). He also released five singles: 1979’s “You’re Only Lonely,” 1980’s “White Rhythm and Blues,” 1980’s “If You Don’t Want My Love,” 1981’s “Her Town Too” (with James Taylor), and 1984’s “Go Ahead and Rain.”

Souther also provided vocals and played guitar on two albums as a member of The Souther–Hillman–Furay Band. The first was a self-titled album in 1974, and the second was Trouble in Paradise a year later.

As per IMDb, Souther’s acting career includes television and movie appearances. TV appearances include playing John Dunaway in Thirtysomething, Jesse James in the television film Purgatory, and a recurring role in Nashville’s first and fifth seasons. Movie appearances include playing Ted in Postcards from the Edge (1990), Jeffrey Pommeroy in My Girl 2 (1994) and Lucas Harper in Deadline (2012).

Songs he co-wrote for the Eagles include “The Best of My Love,” “James Dean,” “New Kid in Town,” “Doolin-Dalton,” and “Heartache Tonight.” Tracks he wrote for Linda Ronstadt, whom he also dated, and extolled as “the greatest listener,” include “Faithless Love” and “White Rhythm and Blues.” Other songs he wrote for different artists include “Run Like a Thief” for Bonnie Raitt, “The Heart of the Matter” for Don Henley, and “Doin’ Time for Bein’ Young” for James Intveld. He also wrote the theme song for the sitcom Anything But Love, which ran from 1989 until 1992.

During a Reddit AMA in 2015, Souther was asked how he pulled songs seemingly from thin air, and what his creative process sprang from. The famously low-key artist replied, “The answer to this is: I have no earthly idea. But I can tell you this: two things help. Telling the truth, and being able to lie beautifully.”

Sadly, on Sep. 17, 2024, Souther passed away in Sandia Park, New Mexico. He was 78. But do we know what happened to him?

How did J.D. Souther die?

According to Variety, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed for J.D. Souther, but representatives at Solters PR said he passed peacefully at his New Mexico home.

Questions about the nature of Souther’s passing are made all the more puzzling by the fact that he had performed less than a week earlier, and was about to embark on a fall tour with Karla Bonoff.

Souther had been married twice, to Alexandra Sliwin and Sarah Souther, but was divorced and wasn’t married when he passed.

We Got This Covered will update you as we learn more about the sad passing of J.D. Souther.

