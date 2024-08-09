What Was Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cause of Death?

Jerry Lee Lewis embodied rock and roll. For better or for worse. He was a hard-living superstar in the 1950s, but marrying his teenage cousin made him persona non grata among generations of listeners. Can’t say we blame them.

Despite being hounded by controversy at a young age, Jerry Lee Lewis lived a long life. He toured well into his 80s, and proved to still know his way around a piano-based tune. The circumstances surrounding Lewis’ death are a bit confusing, however, as TMZ mistakenly reported it two days before it happened.

Let’s set the record straight on when and how Jerry Lee Lewis died, shall we?

Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke in 2019

Jerry Lee Lewis was a touring machine well into the 2010s. He was slowed down, however, by a minor stroke that he suffered on February 28, 2019. CNN reported that the rock star was recuperating with his family, and looking forward to getting back on the road. The statement issued by Lewis’ management also teased a gospel album in the musician’s future.

Unfortunately, Jerry Lee Lewis was never able to fully get back into his touring groove. He died on Oct. 28, 2022 in Nesbit, Mississippi. The world learned about the death on Oct. 20, however, due to a bad report from TMZ. A representative for the outlet issued a correction, stating that their information was based on an “anonymous tip.” Sadly, the tip proved to not be too far off. Lewis was 87 years old when he passed.

Did Jerry Lee Lewis die of natural causes?

The rock star’s stroke may have slowed him down, but it did not directly lead to his death. According to the Associated Press, Jerry Lee Lewis died from “end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.” In other words, heart failure. End-stage cardiac disease is the most severe version of heart disease one can suffer from.

Due to Lewis’ advanced age, however, his death is broadly attributed to natural causes. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana.

