What was ‘Karate Kid’ star Chad McQueen’s cause of death?

Not everyone is born to excel, especially when it comes to being the jack of multiple trades. But Chad McQueen’s career is one such example of the contrary — beloved actor, award-winning film producer, renowned race car driver, and martial artist. The man made his name and ensured that its legacy outlived him. And sadly it will, as McQueen has passed away at the age of 63.

The actor’s short acting career is majorly highlighted by his role in Karate Kid and its sequel, where he played Dutch, the mean bully from the Cobra Kai dojo who supported Johnny (William Zabka). But after starring in a few more films and TV shows, Chad hung up his acting cape, once again taking inspiration from his late father, Steve McQueen — he switched to reigning the world of auto racing, nostalgically sharing back in 2017 how his father’s love for cars “screwed me up for life.”

But sadly, just like his late father, his vibrant life of living his passions ended too soon.

How did Chad McQueen die?

He passed away on Sept. 11, 2024, at his home in Palm Desert, California. The cause of death has been revealed as organ failure. His second wife, Jeanie, along with their son and daughter, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to share the tragic news of his passing and to pay tribute to the late actor.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge, and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well.”

As shared by his lawyer, Arthur H. Barens, with Fox News, Chad sustained an injury back in 2020 from which he “never fully recovered.” While there is no information yet about this incident he failed to recover from, the junior McQueen was not a stranger to experiencing serious injuries. He was in a coma for almost a month in 2006 after his lung collapsed and he sustained multiple fractures in his neck, arm, ribs, and leg while practicing for the Daytona International Speedway’s Rolex 24 event.

Apart from his second wife and kids, Chad is also survived by his first wife, actress Stacey Toten (Back to School), and their son, the Vampire Diaries star Steven McQueen.

