Cheers star, Kirstie Alley died at age 71. Alley passed away due to cancer and celebrities, such as John Travolta, paid tribute to the renowned actress. Throughout her acting career, Alley won a Golden Globe and People’s Choice award in 1991, a Primetime Emmy Award in 1991 and 1994, and was nominated for multiple awards throughout the 90s.

The actress had over 76 acting credits to her name. Aside from Cheers, the actress also starred in other notable projects such as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and The Prince of Bel-Air TV movie. The actress didn’t quit and still appeared in other shows and films such as Scream Queens and The Middle.

What was Kirstie Alley’s last role?

Kirstie starred in multiple projects. Her latest role was in the 2020 TV movie You Can’t Take My Daughter, where she played Suzzane. The film can be streamed in through Prime Video, Vudu, or Lifetime Movie Club on any Roku device. However, this film isn’t Alley’s last role.

According to the actress’ IMDB page, Alley starred in one final project before her death. She will play the role of “grandma” in an upcoming short film titled, L’Impressionniste, by Chino Maurice. Other cast members in this film include Tabitha Brownstone (The Middle) and Charles Emmett (Adam Ruins Everything).

A trailer for the film was released back in October 2022. Unfortunately, not much of the short’s plot was revealed, except that it was an upcoming French short film. A release date for this movie has not yet been revealed. Fortunately, the film is in its post-production stage.