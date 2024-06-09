What was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Michael Landon’s cause of death?

Best known for his roles in iconic series such as Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon was a multihyphenate actor, writer, director, and producer. Sadly, his career came to an end with his untimely death in 1991.

Born Eugene Maurice Orowitz, Landon grew up in a tumultuous household. His father, Eli Maurice Orowitz, was an actor and movie theater manager, while his mother, Peggy O’Neill, was a dancer and comedian. In his youth, Landon faced numerous challenges, including his mother’s emotional instability and his own struggles with fitting in at school.

Landon excelled in athletics, particularly javelin throwing, which earned him a scholarship to the University of Southern California (USC). However, an injury ended his athletic career prematurely, leading him to drop out of USC and take on various odd jobs to make ends meet. During this period, Landon began to follow in his parents’ artistic footsteps, eventually becoming an actor.

Landon’s big break came in 1959 when he was cast as Little Joe Cartwright in the television western series Bonanza. The show became a massive hit, and Landon’s portrayal of the charming and rebellious youngest Cartwright brother made him a household name. He remained with the show until it ended in 1973. During this time, he also began writing and directing several episodes.

Following Bonanza, Landon created and starred in Little House on the Prairie, based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series. As Charles Ingalls, Landon endeared himself to audiences with his portrayal of a loving and principled family man. He also took on significant behind-the-scenes roles as the writer and director of many episodes.

Michael Landon’s battle against cancer, explained

In early 1991, Michael Landon began experiencing severe headaches while on a skiing vacation in Utah. On April 5, 1991, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer known as exocrine adenocarcinoma. The cancer had already spread to his liver and other surrounding tissues, making it inoperable and terminal.

Landon publicly announced his diagnosis and his determination to fight the disease. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on May 9, 1991, to discuss his condition and to condemn the sensationalist tabloid headlines about his illness. Despite his optimism and fans’ support, Landon’s health rapidly declined. He underwent surgery for a near-fatal blood clot in his leg and continued to battle the disease with various treatments, including chemotherapy and naturalistic approaches.

Michael Landon passed away on July 1, 1991, at the age of 54, in Malibu, California, with his wife Cindy by his side. His death was a significant loss to the entertainment industry and the millions of fans who grew up watching his shows. Landon was buried in a private family mausoleum at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City, California. His headstone bears the inscription, “He seized life with joy. He gave to life generously. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter.” There’s no way to describe a star who brought so much joy to multiple generations of fans.

