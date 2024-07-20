Image Credit: Disney
Ray Reordan death
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
What was Ray Reardon’s cause of death?

The snooker community mourns the passing of a legend.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 12:34 pm

Ray Reardon, the six-time snooker world champion and beloved figure in the sport, has passed away at the age of 91. 

Reardon’s journey to snooker stardom was anything but ordinary. Before becoming a professional player, he worked as a policeman, bringing a unique perspective to the green baize. His sharp-toothed smile and distinctive widow’s peak earned him the moniker “Dracula,” bestowed upon him by the late presenter and magician Paul Daniels. Reardon quite enjoyed his nickname, often posing for pictures holding a crucifix and showing his vampiric teeth with joy.

Reardon’s achievements in the sport are nothing short of remarkable. He claimed the World Snooker Championship title an impressive six times, with his final victory coming in 1978 at the age of 45. This feat made him the oldest winner of the prestigious tournament, a record that stood until 2022 when Ronnie O’Sullivan, his disciple, broke it. O’Sullivan, a five-time world champion himself, credits Reardon with significantly improving his game, describing their time together as the “best two years” of his life.

Alongside contemporaries like Steve Davis and Alex Higgins, Reardon helped elevate snooker’s popularity and bring it to a broader audience. His skill, charisma, and sportsmanship made him a true ambassador for the game, turning a relatively obscure sport into a worldwide sensational one, even if it was a niche one. That’s why friends, rivals, and fans met his passing with such sadness.

Ray Reardon’s final battle, explained

While Ray Reardon faced countless opponents across the snooker table throughout his illustrious career, his final challenge came away from the spotlight. On July 20, 2024, Reardon’s wife Carol confirmed that the snooker legend had passed away following a battle with cancer. Due to his advanced age, it’s understandable that Reardon met his ultimate destiny when cursed with such a deadly disease. However, that doesn’t make his passing any less painful. 

The snooker community is mourning since the news of Reardon’s death broke. Jimmy White, a longtime friend and rival, expressed his sorrow on social media, saying the late player was “a total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game.” Mark Williams, another Welsh snooker champion, highlighted Reardon’s importance to the sport, revealing, “he’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing.”

Reardon’s contributions to the sport as a player and mentor have helped shape the modern game. While cancer may have claimed his life, his impact on snooker will be felt for generations to come.

