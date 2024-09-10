What was Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death?

In what is yet another tragic blow to the hip-hop community, platinum-selling rapper Rich Homie Quan has died. The “Type of Way” rapper was 34 years old and was confirmed dead at an Atlanta hospital.

The call that led to the confirmation of Rich Homie Quan’s death was placed on Sept. 5th by his longtime girlfriend Amber Williams. The 911 audio was obtained and shared via social media by TMZ. It features a resigned and tearful Williams, the mother of Quan’s children, narrating how she came to realize her boyfriend was dead.

Wiliams had woken up that morning to find Quan on the couch in the living room, presumably after returning from a night out and not wanting to disturb her. She then covered him with a blanket before dropping their son at school. On returning from the school drop, Williams was shocked to find that Quan was just as she had left him and that he wasn’t breathing.

What was the cause of Rich Homie Quan’s death?

TMZ has obtained the heartbreaking 911 call from Rich Homie Quan's death 💔 pic.twitter.com/8IW93Sz53F — TMZ (@TMZ) September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan had no preexisting medical conditions and died in his home, which many find suspicious, and has led to a lot of speculation as to the reason behind his sudden death. Multiple sources have since confirmed that the body of the late rap icon was held by law enforcement authorities on Sept. 6th, so that an autopsy may be conducted.

Although the autopsy results have yet to be disclosed, most outlets and members of the community have chosen to go with the speculation that Quan’s death was drug-related. A majority of these speculations have been fueled by the 911 audio, where Williams reported that when she found the rapper, he had foamed at the mouth. This detail has led many to believe that Quan had overdosed on substances, but it’s imperative to note that this has not been officially confirmed by medical professionals. So far, there has been no new evidence to corroborate any theory so far.

Rich Homie Quan’s struggle with fame

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devonte Lamar, began his career in 2011. Coming from humble beginnings, he would permanently change the rap industry as an independent artist in 2013. Despite the success of his music career, Quan has also been frank with his experience with substance use, which he has refused to tag as being an “addiction.” In a recent interview on the My Expert Opinion podcast, he explained how he had picked up the habit from a family member, in order to stay active during his shows. He also added that he has grown past his need for drugs, especially molly.

Before then, rumors of his drug use had cropped up in 2014, after a debunked TMZ report claimed he’d suffered a fall in the middle of shooting a music video, which had allegedly caused him to suffer two “seizures.” This led many to believe he had been consuming the infamous codeine party drug mixture known as lean. Quan himself would debunk this, saying he’d merely fainted from stress.

The “Flex (Ooh Ooh Ooh)” rapper was also charged with drug-related felonies in 2017 by law enforcement authorities in Louisville, Georgia. Quan was one of four people arrested in possession of narcotics, including heroin and marijuana. Nonetheless, regardless of his history of drug possession and usage, the truth of Quan’s sudden demise is likely to be soon laid to rest after the autopsy results are revealed.

