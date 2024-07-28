What was Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death?

A year ago, when Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor suddenly passed away, no reason behind her death was revealed and the vague answer remained that it was due to “natural causes” while London’s Metropolitan Police shared that they were not treating her case as “suspicious.” Five days after a complete passed after her unfortunate demise, the real cause of her death has been revealed.

On July 26, 2023, the 56-year-old was found “unresponsive” in her London apartment. Known for her outspoken political views and devil-may-care attitude towards the controversies she triggered, the “Nothing Compare 2 U” singer was heartbroken when her son Shane took his own life in 2022 at the age of 17.

How did Sinead O’Connor die?

While her dejected fans feared a different reason behind her death, it has been clarified in her death certificate (via Irish Independent) O’Connor died from “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” as she was also battling “bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.” This official cause of her death has now been registered in Lambeth, London by her husband, John Reynolds.

After Shane, O’Connor leaves behind her three children – Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. Just days ago on the first anniversary of her death, the singer was in the news (via The Guardian) when Dublin’s wax museum decided to withdraw a “hideous” waxwork figure of O’Connor immediately after unveiling it since it received instant backlash from the masses and from her brother, John O’Connor who stressed that “since [his sister] is not here to defend herself or to speak for herself

