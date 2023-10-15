What was Suzanne Somers’ cause of death?

Suzanne Somers, the fondly remembered Emmy nominee who starred in memorable shows like Three’s Company and Step by Step, passed away on Oct. 15, 2023, at the age of 76. The actress was psyched to celebrate her birthday on Monday and would have turned 77.

The tragic news of her passing has been confirmed by Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, in a statement shared with several outlets (via People), revealing that she passed away in the early hours of Sunday, “surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

How did Suzanne Somers die?

Somers was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer back in April 2000 and while she underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer, she opted to get mistletoe extract injections instead of chemotherapy. Sadly, the procedure didn’t cure cancer completely as earlier this year in July, the Full House star revealed that her breast cancer had returned, though she assured that it was not her first time battling the disease in the last two decades.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Throughout her bid to overpower the aggressive form of cancer she suffered from, Somers was supported by her husband, host Alan Hamel (whom she married in 1977). Armed with the unconditional love of her family as well as her unwavering willpower, she did her best to “put on my battle gear and go to war” to defeat the cancer. “This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough,” she shared in a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

Just hours before her sudden demise, People had shared Somers’ excitement for her upcoming 77th birthday during which she planned to be with her “beloved husband Alan [Hamel], our three children, Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, [his wife] Caroline, plus our six wonderful grandchildren.”

“I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake. I really love cake.”

As per her publicist’s statement, Somers’ burial will be a private ceremony that will be conducted amid family members this week, followed by a memorial that will take place in November.