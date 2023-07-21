What was Tony Bennett’s net worth at the time of his passing?

The legendary singer Tony Bennett found solace in music after serving in WWII, and his music has left behind an unmatched legacy.

The 20-time Grammy Award-winning singer and the master of American musical standards, Tony Bennett has left a huge legacy behind after passing away at the age of 96. Bennett’s career peaked in the late 1950s, and he continued to perform and record up until early 2020. His status as a musical legend has been solidified by his timeless voice, musical range, and commitment to his craft.

Bennet’s final live performances were on August 3 and 5, 2021 alongside Lady Gaga, who he shares a long history with. Bennett died in New York City on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the age of 96, but his fervent music spanning various genres including orchestral, jazz, and pop continues to inspire millions. With his expert reinterpretations of musical standards, Bennet is recognized for introducing the American songbook to a global audience.

In 71 years of his career, Bennett released more than 70 albums and amassed great wealth for himself along with establishing himself as an inspiration for generations to come. His most hit songs include “Rags to Riches” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”. Here is Tony Bennett’s net worth at the time of his passing.

Tony Bennett’s net worth in 2023

Tony Bennett had a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, at the time of his passing. His wildly successful gold and platinum record albums and numerous live performance tours contributed to the majority of his wealth. I Left My Heart in San Francisco, MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett, and Duets: An American Classic were his best-selling albums and each of them earned the platinum certification for selling one million copies. At the age of 95 years and 60 days, Bennett also broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Apart from his long discography, Bennett also earned profits from his five published books:

“Tony Bennett: What My Heart Has Seen” (1996)

“The Good Life: The Autobiography Of Tony Bennett” (1998) with co-author Will Friedwald

“Tony Bennett in the Studio: A Life of Art & Music” (2007) with co-author Robert Sullivan

“Life is a Gift: The Zen of Bennett” (2012)

Just Getting Started (2016) with co-author Scott Simon

Tony Bennett battled with Alzheimer’s since 2016, but no specific cause of his death has been cited by his Publicist Sylvia Weiner, who confirmed Bennett’s death. His final album was the 2021 release “Love for Sale,” which also featured duets with Lady Gaga on the title track.