What was Tony Sly’s cause of death?

Tony Sly was the frontman of the punk rock group No Use for a Name. He was a talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist who latterly garnered attention and praise for his work as an acoustic solo artist.

Sly’s body of work is impressive and extensive. With No Use for a Name, he released eight studio albums, a live album, two compilation albums (two more of these have since been released by the band’s other members), four EPs, and one single, all between 1990 and 2008. As a solo artist, he released five albums between 2004 and 2012. In 2011, he also released an album as part of punk rock foursome Scorpios.

Sly tragically passed away on July 31, 2012, in San Jose, California, his home state. He was just 41 years old. But how did that happen?

How did Tony Sly die?

According to his record label, Fat Wreck Chords, Tony Sly died in his sleep. No further information has been disclosed regarding the cause of death.

Of course, speculation remains rife about what happened, with fans discussing his passing at length on platforms like Reddit, where rumors of a combination of alcohol and painkillers are the main points of discussion (Sly was on pain medication as he was recovering from back surgery when he died).

Sly is survived by his wife Brigitte, their two daughters Fiona and Keira, his brothers Mike and Jonathan Sly, and his parents Pauline and John Sly. He was born on Nov. 4, 1970.

No Use for a Name split two months after Sly’s passing, but they have since reunited on a couple of occasions to perform.

May Tony Sly rest in eternal peace.

