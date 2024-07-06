What was Vikings’ Khyree Jackson’s cause of death?

Khyree Jackson was a promising cornerback selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, whose dreams were on the cusp of becoming a reality. Sadly, Jackson met an untimely death at the age of 24.

Recommended Videos

Born on August 11, 1999, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jackson began his college football career at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to the University of Alabama. His talent and hard work eventually led him to the University of Oregon, where he truly blossomed as a player, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors in the 2023 season. When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his plans for a while, he started working at a grocery store and even thought of making a career in video games since he was good at it.

But it was a fleeting thought as his heart knew what he really wanted.

The Minnesota Vikings recognized Jackson’s potential, selecting him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With his impressive 6’3″ frame and exceptional skills on the field, Jackson was poised to make a significant impact in the professional ranks. His selection was a testament to his dedication and the promise he showed throughout his college career. But, at 24 years old, Jackson’s life was cut short because of someone else’s mistake.

A life cut short: Khyree Jackson’s tragic accident

Horrible News: #Vikings 2024 4th round pick CB Khyree Jackson has passed away in a car accident, his agent and former high school coach confirmed.



Absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/A3s7JrzgTU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 6, 2024

Khyree Jackson’s life and budding NFL career were tragically cut short on July 5, 2024. Reports confirm that Jackson lost his life in an automobile accident near Temple Hills, Maryland. The details surrounding the accident remain limited, but the impact of Jackson’s passing has been felt far and wide. Maryland State Police told TMZ two of his high school friends, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton, also died in the accident when an Infiniti Q50, at high speed and trying to switch lanes, crashed into their car.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell released a heartfelt statement, expressing the team’s profound sorrow. O’Connell also praised the young man’s talent and his unfaltering loyalty to family and friends. In the coach’s words: “It was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

Khyree Jackson had potential for one of the best comeback stories in sports after he worked his way back to football from a grocery store deli. I’m beyond heartbroken for him, his family, and teammates. Be safe and love on your people. pic.twitter.com/rCfej6DKZV — Jason (@_jason_777) July 6, 2024

Jackson’s former coaches, including Dan Lanning from the University of Oregon, have also shared their condolences and memories of the young athlete. Lanning, for instance, tweeted, “I will miss your smile. Great player better person.”

RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person. — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024

Vikings general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, further underlined that Jackson’s “personality captured every room he was in.” It’s easy to see that the late cornerback enchanted everyone he knew with his magnetic personality, and even recent colleagues were fascinated by all the positive energy he brought anywhere he went.

While Khyree Jackson’s time in this world was cut short, his legacy as an athlete and beloved teammate will continue to inspire future generations of football players. Jackson’s memory will forever be etched in the hearts of everyone knew him and the fans who were eagerly anticipating his NFL debut.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy