What was Wheesung’s cause of death?

On March 10, South Korean singer Wheesung, renowned for his soulful performances, was found dead at his Seoul residence. The latest news has brought another huge round of heartache for K-pop fans and the Korean entertainment industry at large. Just days ago, the world mourned the passing of another prominent figure, Kim Sae-Ron.

However, alongside the outpouring of grief, there’s also a rising wave of concern and curiosity about what might have caused his sudden death. A few fans couldn’t help but recall the harrowing issues he faced over the years. These battles had once put his career and life in jeopardy.

Wheesung’s journey through the years

Born Choi Whee-sung on Feb. 5, 1982, Wheesung made his grand entrance into the K-pop scene in the early 2000s. Initially debuting as a member of the short-lived boy band A4 in 1999, he quickly found his true calling as a soloist. He launched his first full-length album, Like a Movie, in 2002. His soulful voice, blended with smooth R&B beats, made him a standout in the industry. Throughout the mid-2000s, Wheesung delivered hit after hit, including “With Me,” “Incurable Disease,” and “Love… That Cruel Disease,” cementing his place as one of South Korea’s most revered vocalists.

However, fame sometimes comes with an overbearing weight, and Wheesung, unfortunately, had to dance to the tune. In 2013, the singer was accused of using propofol, a powerful sedative, from 2011 to early 2013. Wheesung defended himself, claiming he used it for treating a herniated disk and hair loss.

Subsequently, on March 31, 2020, things took a much darker turn. Wheesung was found passed out in a shopping mall bathroom in Seoul after allegedly using a substance. A black bag containing four syringes and five white vials was found beside him. Unfortunately, and just when fans thought it was a minor scare, the news broke again. This time, he was found collapsed in a hotel bathroom in Gwangjin District, with a syringe and a glass bottle containing Etomidate, another anesthetic similar to propofol.

The incidents sent shockwaves through the industry, and Wheesung eventually faced legal consequences. He pleaded guilty, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, two years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and 40 hours of drug treatment lectures. His once-flourishing career took a steep decline, never quite reaching the peak it once had.

How did Wheesung die?

Following the heartbreaking announcement, Wheesung’s agency, Tajo Entertainment released an official statement regarding his demise. While they provided necessary details about his passing, they did not disclose his cause of death.

Reports suggest that his family found him collapsed inside his home. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at approximately 6:29pm following a distress call. As of now, police investigations are still ongoing, and no signs of forced entry or a suicide note have been found. This has temporarily ruled out the possibility of homicide or suicide.

In the weeks leading up to his passing, Wheesung found himself at the center of rumors regarding plastic surgery and health concerns. Fans noticed a change in his appearance, with his face appearing swollen in recent social media photos. However, Wheesung was quick to shut down the rumors, attributing his changed look to a strict diet regimen for weight loss.

His last known public interaction was on March 6, when he posted on his social media with the caption: “Diet complete. See you on March 15.” He had been preparing for a joint concert titled The Story with fellow singer KCM at the EXCO Auditorium in Daegu.

