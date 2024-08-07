What was YMS Scott’s cause of death?

Born on July 13, 1983, Scott William Henson was the full name of the Canadian professional wrestler, actor, podcaster, and internet personality who went by the monikers Big Cat (in the wrestling ring) and Scoot (online).

Henson was best known for his time in Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling, where his “Big Cat” gimmick saw him wrestling with a tiger-themed uniform and paws. His online collaborations with his fellow Canadian YouTuber Adam Johnston, known as YourMovieSucks, were also massively popular, as the pair would stream “watch along” on the YMS YouTube channel to tell viewers why any given featured movie sucked so badly.

He also featured regularly as a guest on the popular internet comedy and social commentary podcast Drunken Peasants and, for the final six years of his life, hosted The Worst Year of Our Lives movie and wrestling podcast alongside his wrestling tag team partner Drew Smith, aka Sarian Softpaws (another cat-themed gimmick).

Tragically, on June 15, 2024, Henson passed away at just 40. But how did it happen?

How did Scott Henson die?

And new… pic.twitter.com/Fs3AakcCzk — Steve Harvey Oswald (Big Cat Scott Henson) (@notscotthenson) September 9, 2023

Several outlets reported Scott Henson’s death, including Slam Wrestling, but none have disclosed a cause.

The comments section of a Reddit announcing Henson’s passing had lots of people speculating and an outright suggestion from one user who claimed to “have lots of irl mutual friends with Scott and hung out with him probably 20 times” that “It was a heart attack in his sleep.” Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen.

Henson’s obituary in the Vancouver Sun and Province states he is survived by his parents, Lauralyn and Michael, his sister, Dana, and his beloved cat, Sebastian.

May he rest in peace forever.

