When did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi date?

The thing about young celebrities in Hollywood is that eventually, at some point, they all cross paths with one another. Take Zendaya and Jacob Elordi for example. The two worked together on HBO’s Euphoria but their relationship history is connected by fewer degrees of separation than just seven.

At one point, between Nov. 2022 and Nov. 2023, Elordi was romantically linked with actress Kaia Gerber. Gerber is currently dating Elvis actor Austin Butler, with whom Zendaya acts alongside in Dune: Part Two.

As we know, Zendya is currently wrapped up in the arms of her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. The pair made things official in July 2021 after they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles, per paparazzi photos obtained by Page Six.

However, let’s not forget Euphoria season three still lingers in the distance, at which point Zendaya and Elordi will have to work with one another again. The third season is still reportedly several years away, especially given the success many of its stars are seeing on the silver screen, but that naturally begs the question… When did Zendaya and Elordi date?

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship timeline

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic

It all started in Athens, Greece circa August 2019.

Zendaya and Elordi were spotted vacationing together in Athens where several “eyewitnesses” claimed the pair were getting comfy-cozy with one another. Then in October of that year, they were spotted on a movie date in Sherman Oaks, California, according to Us Weekly. Was it just platonic or were things heating up?

By November 2019 the pair were spotted walking the streets of Elordi’s hometown in Sydney, Australia, and Zendaya was seen meeting Elordi’s family, according to Us Weekly. Some fans even captured video footage of them on a train together.

Things got real in February 2020 when the two were spotted kissing on the streets of New York City. Photos obtained by Just Jared showed Elordi giving Zendaya a smooch on a bench and also under a construction awning.

That same month, insiders claimed Zendaya and Elordi were officially dating, but by the end of spring, things fizzled out. All in all, the two enjoyed a solid seven-ish months of romance, from August 2019 to Spring 2020.

If or when Euphoria returns for a third season, Zendaya and Elordi will have to work together once again, and one can only hope their relationship is still amicable. After all, they are the inch-perfect casting choice for the two main roles in Disney’s live-action Hercules. Don’t believe us? Check it out.