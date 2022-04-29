When is James Corden leaving ‘The Late Late Show’? James Corden Last Late Late Show End Date

James Corden has announced his intention to leave 'The Late Late Show', but when is he leaving?

British entertainer James Corden is going to call it quits on his Late Late Show reign, with the comedian confirming his exit from the CBS show is upcoming.

Hosted by Corden since 2015 when he took over from Craig Ferguson, the Late Late Show has become a staple of late night entertainment in the internet age. With many ongoing segments such as the Carpool Karaoke series, it’s dominated social media and YouTube traffic. His singalong with Adele has accrued 250 million views online alone, cementing him in the public psyche.

Corden began his career on the quirky British comedies Teachers and Gavin and Stacey, before moving across the pond to America in the 2010s. His time has come though, and the Englishman will end his run on the show after eight years when his current contract expires in the 2023 northern hemisphere summer.

Corden spoke to Deadline on his decision to leave, saying “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show”, while stressing the difficulty in making the decision.

“I’m thrilled to be extending for a year. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

His career has extended long past his talk show, with appearances in hit films such as The Emoji Movie, Cats, and Trolls World Tour.