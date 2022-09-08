When is the Queen’s funeral and where is it taking place?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves around the world, with many nations mourning her legacy and sending their condolences to the British people. Plans have been in place for many years in the event of the 96-year-old’s passing, with specific procedures unique to the death of a British monarch.

Here is everything we know about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at the current time.

When will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral take place?

The Queen’s funeral is scheduled to happen nine days after her passing, meaning that, if plans are observed, and nothing changes, the funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

However, before this, the Queen’s body will lay in state at Westminster Hall for around five days so that people can visit and pay their respects to the late monarch. In theory, the body will be moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14. To make sure all mourners get a chance to pay their respects, Westminster Hall will be open for 23 hours per day.

However, this is all subject to change. Exact times and dates won’t be known until an official announcement is made.

Where will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral take place?

The Queen’s funeral is planned to occur at the historic Westminster Abbey. This is a slight break from tradition, and Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to have her funeral at this venue since 1760.

Will members of the public be able to attend the funeral?

No, the funeral will be for invited guests only. However, the public can attend the procession that occurs after the funeral and will be able to visit the Queen while she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

What will happen after the funeral?

Once the service at Westminster Abby is complete, the Queen’s body will be taken on a ceremonial procession through London, including a stop in Hyde Park. After this, the body will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will be buried.