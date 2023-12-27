Where can I watch Jessica Chastain’s ‘Memory?’

Jessica Chastain never misses.

Just ask my boss, who swears by absolutely everything she puts out. The woman is a force of nature, and her dedication to her craft comes through in every minor decision she makes on screen. Memory is just the latest example of her massive talent, as she works alongside Peter Sarsgaard and a lineup of talented stars to bring the latest critically acclaimed drama to stir up awards buzz.

Memory isn’t slated for a full release until early January, but it premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 to widespread acclaim. That, paired with a limited release on Dec. 22 earned the flick glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike, landing it a solid 91 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All the buzz around the film is attracting drama fans from all walks of life, but you’ve still got a bit of a wait on your hands if you missed the film’s initial limited release.

Where to watch Jessica Chastain’s Memory

There’s some serious competition for the title of Memory, between the iconic Cats ballad, the incoming drama, and 2022’s Liam Neeson-helmed action thriller. The latest film to bear the title seems to be the best, however, based on shining reviews proclaiming 2024’s Memory a “delicate” but “triumphant” release that elevates Chastain and Sarsgaard; “two of the best in the acting business.”

The film is set to enjoy its full release in theaters on Jan. 5, 2024, leaving eager viewers with only a short wait before it hits their screens. Viewers who can’t make it to the theater, however, have a much longer wait on their hands.

Anyone looking to enjoy Memory once it’s out on streaming likely won’t set eyes on the film until mid-2024, and it remains unclear exactly where the film will land. Previous films distributed by independent production and distribution company Ketchup Entertainment have landed on several popular streamers, but rarely are two located in one place.

A lineup of previous films released by the company is currently streamable on Prime Video, Paramount Plus, or Max, and sometimes on more than one at once. That may inform us as to Memory’s eventual streaming future, but given the variety of services nothing is certain. We should know more about the film’s eventual home once it’s made its way through theaters, however, so we’ll update this article when we have more information.