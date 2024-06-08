Where does Pat Sajak live and is that where he’s retiring?

Pat Sajak, the iconic host of Wheel of Fortune, is stepping down from his long-time role. So, as expected, many fans are curious about where he resides and whether he plans to reside there after retiring from the show.

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023, stating that the 41st season of the show, which began in September, would be his last. His final episode aired on June 7, 2024. That leaves the question of where Sajak will enjoy his well-earned years of rest and relaxation.

For many years, Pat Sajak owned two notable properties: One in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, and another in Severna Park, Maryland. Sajak’s Los Angeles home is a sprawling mansion in a picturesque neighborhood. Spawning an impressive 23,000 square feet, the mansion features six bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and many luxurious amenities, including spacious living areas with high ceilings, a built-in BBQ, and a spa. The exterior is equally impressive, with a lush landscape dotted with palm trees and an in-ground swimming pool. The patio area offers stunning views of the San Fernando Valley, providing a serene escape from the noise of Los Angeles.

In addition to his Los Angeles mansion, Sajak famously owned a mansion in Maryland. He purchased this property in 1991 for $1.275 million – a sum reflecting his successful career. The house is located in the gated Bluff Point neighborhood near Baltimore. His wife, Lesly Brown-Sajak, is from Maryland, which likely influenced their decision to buy a home there. The couple has been married since 1989 and has two children. Sajak’s Maryland home has been a significant part of his life, although he reportedly sold the property last year.

Is Pat Sajak retiring in Los Angeles or Maryland?

Despite his long-standing ties to Maryland, Sajak is currently living in Los Angeles. He sold his Severna Park home last year, indicating a shift in his primary residence to California. The famous host has expressed a desire to enjoy a peaceful and happy home life post-retirement, focusing on simple pleasures like crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He has also hinted at his hopes of becoming a grandfather soon.

In addition to his personal plans, Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant for Wheel of Fortune for the next three years, ensuring he remains connected to the show that has been a significant part of his life for over four decades. Furthermore, he has lined up a new gig — he will be starring in a play titled Prescription: Murder at Honolulu’s Hawaii Theatre in 2025 and will showcase his continued passion for the world of entertainment.

Whatever the future might bring Sajak, we wish him a happy retirement. May the wheels of fortune keep spinning for him for many years to come.

