Image Credit: Disney
Thomas Rhett attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage
Where does country star Thomas Rhett live?

Hint: It makes a lot of sense for him to live there.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 11:51 am

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has been in the spotlight for over a decade, releasing several hits like “Craving You,” “Marry Me,” and “Unforgettable.” Paired with a picture-perfect family, the singer seems to have found the true recipe for success in his personal and professional life.

The singer-songwriter inherited his love for music from his country star father, Rhett Akins. At a young age, Thomas even joined his father on stage where they played together. He dropped out of college at 20 years old to pursue a music career and eventually signed a recording contract with Big Machine Records in 2011.

His first single, “Something to Do with My Hands” debuted in 2012, and now, over a decade later, he’s on his seventh studio album, About a Woman, which was released on Aug. 23. Rhett writes most of his songs and also writes singles for many country stars like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, LoCash. With a flourishing career of over a decade, the country star has amassed a small fortune. He boasts an estimated net worth of $5 million, allowing him to purchase his dream homes.

Where does Thomas Rhett live?

Thomas Rhett lives in Nashville, Tennessee. He and his wife, Lauren Akins own one home right in the heart of Nashville, and another barn-themed home 30 minutes outside the city.

Living in Nashville, the capital of country music, allows Rhett to thrive in his career, but having that rural haven outside the city serves as the perfect getaway, allowing him to unwind with his wife and four children whenever necessary.

The rural barn home is a 126-acre rural refuge surrounded by a man-made lake. The space features a cozy guest cottage and was designed by renowned architect Bobby McAlpine, whose previous clients include country legends like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It’s the definition of a privacy-filled haven, especially for a country star like Rhett. Meanwhile, their home in the city is a cozy place designed by April Tomlin, inspired by the look and feel of their grandparents’ houses, as Atkins explained to House Beautiful.

With a fortune that allows him to buy pretty much any property anywhere in the country, Rhett seems to be tied to Nashville, which is great for providing stability for his family while also allowing him to stay within the beating heart of country music’s most populous state.

Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.