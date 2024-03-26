Allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs have been floating around for a while now, although it seems the rapper/music producer is attempting to evade authorities after his two raids were carried out on homes owned by him.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security raided Combs’ home in L.A. as well as another home in Florida. This comes shortly after the rapper was accused of sexual misconduct and trafficking. Whilst it’s not clear yet what was found on the properties, we do know that he was not at either location, although Homeland Security officers did detain his two sons.

Where is Diddy now?

Whilst his exact location is not currently known, various sources indicate that Combs may have fled the country in order to avoid the authorities. TMZ was able to obtain footage of him pacing around the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday mere hours after the raids on his properties. This was the last time he was spotted in person, although the video has yet to be confirmed, it does point to a very obvious likelihood that he got on a plane.

The next piece of the puzzle comes from a familiar face, Jack Sweeney, notorious for upsetting Elon Musk and, more recently, Taylor Swift after posting details regarding their private jet usage, more importantly, where from, where to, and when they were using their jets. Sweeney posted an image of Combs’ jet and its destination: Antigua, in the Caribbean.

Diddy's jet N1969C flew to the Caribbean island of Antigua amid the trafficking investigation of him, but various sources confirmed that the rapper was not on board. pic.twitter.com/9sjgZcPxt3 — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) March 26, 2024

At this point, the trail goes cold as Sweeney confirmed multiple sources claimed that the rapper was not on board the private jet. Has Sean “Diddy” Combs just become the D. B. Cooper of the 21st century? I can’t imagine him pulling a crazy stunt like that so it makes more sense that he wasn’t in the plane in the first place. His private jet flew out from California, so if the TMZ video can be trusted, it would also make sense for him to not have been on that plane, as he would have been in Miami.

Also, if Combs really has fled the country, Antigua wouldn’t be the best destination to evade U.S. law, as the U.S. has a treaty with Antigua and Barbuda that would allow for his extradition.

Where else could Diddy be?

People online have also speculated that he is making his way to Cape Verde although, once again, this cannot be confirmed. It’s hard to imagine how he would get there now that his private jet is grounded in Antigua, but Cape Verde would definitely make it harder for the U.S. to have him extradited, (but it’s still possible). Right now, Combs could be anywhere, and for now we can only speculate until the authorities are able to confirm and bring him in.