Princess Diana’s sudden death on August 31st, 1997, as portrayed in the newest season of The Crown, is widely considered one of those moments where everybody old enough to recall the event remembers where they were when they heard the news. The Princess of Wales, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul, were killed in an automobile crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, while driving at high speed to escape relentless photographers.

The outpouring of grief following Diana’s death and her subsequent funeral were a defining moment in the late 20th century, representing a shift towards distrust of the British Royal Family, including both British subjects, and those who admired the late Princess across the world. Even a quarter of a century on, few public figures have commanded the respect that Diana has, and even Queen Elizabeth’s own funeral after 70 years on the throne was not watched by as many viewers as Diana’s, with the latter attracting 2.5 billion viewers worldwide.

Since then, Diana’s death at the age of 36 has been memorialized by countless namesakes in the form of public parks, charities, and monuments in the U.K. and across the world, including near the site of the fatal car accident in Paris. More recently, her two sons, Princes William and Harry, unveiled a statue commemorating their mother at her former home of Kensington Palace on what would’ve been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there’s no public gravesite or other kind of resting place for the former royal. While Queen Elizabeth and her fellow former monarchs and family members are buried at Windsor Castle, in a final resting place open to the public, no such site exists for Diana.

Where is Princess Diana’s final resting place?

Diana is buried on the grounds of the Althorp estate in West Northamptonshire, England, which is also the home the future Princess of Wales grew up. Diana’s gravesite is on an island on the estate, known as “The Oval,” separated from the rest of the estate by a lake.

The actual gravesite where her body is buried is not accessible to the public. Originally, Diana was meant to be buried alongside her father and fellow members of the Spencer family at Great Brington Church in a neighboring village, but concerns over the safety of her remains prevented it, hence why a remote location was chosen.

Only a select few have permission to visit the real burial site. Her youngest son, Prince Harry, said the burial on the island was the only time he was able to cry over his mother’s death, during the private service. This location’s shield from public view played a big role in the then 12-year-old ability to finally express his grief, after the highly public funeral service and procession.

The public can, however, visit a memorial temple in Althorp Park. The temple, with a memorial bench, features an image of the late Princess’ silhouette, with a quote from Diana:

“Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society,” it reads. “It is a goal and an essential part of my life. A kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”