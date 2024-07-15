Whether you know her from her famous storytime videos or you’re hooked on her life because of her previous relationship with Jake Paul, you must’ve heard of Tana Mongeau if you’re an internet surfer.

Tana Mongeau emerged on the internet through her Snapchat “storytime” videos in 2017. 19-year-old at the time, Mongeau shot to fame following her story video about being investigated by the FBI after someone hacked into her emails and “sent a bombing and shooting threat to McCarran International Airport.” The internet star then went on to gain several viral videos, though not all positively.

Mongeau briefly remained abuzz on the internet for her beef with iDubbz, which lasted from 2017 until 2023, when iDubbz released a video directly apologizing to Mongeau for his actions towards her. But during this, Mongeau turned singer and released her debut single “Hefner” in Nov. 2017. She soon climbed to new heights, getting featured on an episode of Maury, collaborating with Lil Phag and Dr. Woke, and releasing two more solo singles “W” and “F**k Up” in 2018.

But enough about her career, we’re delving deeper into her roots today.

Where is Tana Mongeau from?

The famous YouTube personality Tana Momgeau was born on June 24, 1998, to her biological parents Rick and Rebecca Mongeau in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an episode of MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21, Tana opened up about her relationship with her biological parents, saying that her parents lacked parenting skills, which caused her to have a strained childhood. Later in her podcast with Brooke Schofield, Mongeau referred to her parents, saying, “I spent my whole life feeling like I was raising you guys.”

Though Mongeau faced difficulties with her biological family, she found a happy home in her best friend’s family after they adopted her at the age of 13. She has been living in Las Vegas, Nevada ever since, meaning she’s a true LV girl, born and brought up in the vibrant city.

