Donald Trump
Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

Where was Donald Trump born?

The infamous birther is (unfortunately for America) an undeniable U.S. citizen.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:01 pm

There is no end to the questions that surround former President Donald Trump, but a few are far more pressing than others.

The most dire of these questions are currently being asked in a courtroom, as the 77-year-old politician faces potential criminal charges in his ongoing hush money trial. The question of whether or not the former president falsified business records in an attempt to misconstrue a more than $100,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign should be answered by the time the trial comes to a close, but for now, a million unanswered claims continue to swirl.

Other questions persist in hanging over the longtime businessman’s head as he works to pay looming court costs, dodge mounting accusations, and juggle his continued campaign for president. An unexpected question is joining the mix as his criminal trial gets off the ground, and urges people to wonder just where this man came from.

Is Donald Trump a natural-born New Yorker?

Donald Trump
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Trump’s status as a New Yorker has been central to his identity for a long time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s lived in the state — and certainly the city — his entire life. These days he’s more likely to be found in Florida than New York, but the longtime businessman’s roots will always be tied to the City of Dreams.

The fourth Trump child of his generation, the former president was born in June of 1946 in Queens, a well-known borough in New York City. As much as it may dismay his fellow Big Apple denizens, New York City is in Trump’s blood, so all that bluster about his hometown is, at least in some cases, warranted.

For 13 years, Trump spent many of his days wandering the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the borough before he headed off to New York Military Academy for his high school years. He then went on to attend college at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he gleefully dodged the draft and learned many of the tools that he uses to manipulate people to this day.

