‘Where’s the stem?’: Dolly Parton shares the ultimate Halloween throwback, but fans are more interested in the pumpkin than her little black dress

Dolly Parton is embracing the spooky season. To kick off the last full week of October, the living legend posted a cute video alongside her sister Rachel promoting their cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food, in which the pair got into the Halloween spirit with adorable and easy-to-replicate costumes (the singer as a witch, Rachel as a cat). More recently, Parton shared a throwback photo of her younger self rocking a black mini-dress while sitting on a pumpkin, and let’s just say the photo caused quite the stir on social media.

The “Jolene” singer shared the picture with her 7.2 million followers, and it’s easy to see why — she looks absolutely gorgeous as she poses in a fitted black dress, complete with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline that shows off her trademark assets. The look was completed with classic black pumps, diamond earrings, and a black beaded anklet. The entertainer also rocked her signature oversized blonde hairdo and kept her makeup simple, making a statement with her red berry lipstick.

Dolly Parton’s fans have a lot to say about the pumpkin

In the caption, Parton wrote, “Hey pumpkin,” followed by a Halloween-inspired pumpkin emoji. Fans noted how the picture appears to have been taken from Straight Talk, the 1992 romance/comedy in which Parton starred as Shirlee Kenyon. She looks stunning, there’s no doubt about that, but more than one person was curious about the pumpkin she sat upon.

The most obvious question among the wide range of comments was “Where’s the stem?” It would typically be right where Parton sits, which would not make for a comfortable photo, to put it in friendly terms. The obvious answer is there is no stem, but that hasn’t stopped fans from inquiring. “Dolly, where’s the stem, “ another user questioned.

Other, more innocent, reactions include, “Charlie Brown would be glad to have you in his pumpkin patch Halloween night,” and “Flawless inside and out. she is the QUEEN way way better than Beyonce or any other singers today.” For decades, Parton has been hailed as a “true national treasure” and the “pumpkin queen.”

Parton has inspired fans to recreate some of her iconic looks for Halloween, and she has remarked on this before, even sharing photos of fans looking like her for the spooky season. “Any time someone decides to dress like me, I consider it a compliment! Have a happy #DollyHalloween,” she wrote on Facebook in 2016.

The singer is aware of her influence, and although she has been previously called a style icon, it’s a title she is reluctant to embrace. “I always laugh when I get called a fashion icon,” she told Vogue. “I’m more of an eyesore! Only because I overdo it.” However, in the same interview, she acknowledged her influence. “If somebody thinks I’ve done something that they can draw from, then I’m happy with that!” she said.

Parton is an individual; she has never been one to follow trends, and she dresses for her shape and height, but like many women, she has also commented on the importance of a great pair of high heels and how they can make her feel. “I feel pretty in a heel. I’ve loved high heels before I even knew I was going to be short. I wear heels every day. I have them custom-made,” she said, explaining how footwear created for you can help prevent discomfort. She continued, “I love the extra height [they give you], and I’ve always thought they were sexy. They make you look powerful.” Of course, she doesn’t need the extra height to be powerful because Dolly Parton is a bonafide music legend.

