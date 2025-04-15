‘White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood claims tears were not from ‘SNL’s cruel skit

Aimee Lou Wood, who stars in HBO’s The White Lotus, suddenly found herself at the center of attention after photographers snapped pictures of her crying on the streets of London. At first, it seemed as if she was upset over a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that made fun of her role in The White Lotus.

Wood quickly posted on Instagram to set the record straight, explaining that her tears had nothing to do with the SNL skit, per Page 6. However, she later shared her thoughts about the sketch in a few Instagram stories. The SNL sketch, called “The White Potus,” was a parody of The White Lotus season three, swapping out the show’s main characters for Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

In the sketch, Sarah Sherman played Wood’s character, Chelsea, in a way that Wood found insulting. Sherman used an exaggerated British accent and wore fake teeth to imitate Wood’s appearance, which Wood took particular issue with.

Aimee Lou Wood was not crying over SNL skit

After the sketch aired, Wood spoke out on Instagram, calling it “unfunny and mean.” She said she was disappointed because the humor felt lazy and unoriginal, adding that there were smarter ways to poke fun at the show. She made it clear that she enjoys good satire but felt this parody crossed a line. Wood stressed that she isn’t overly sensitive and can handle jokes, but she thought the bit about her teeth was cruel and unfairly singled her out.

She pointed out that having a gap-toothed smile isn’t something that should be mocked, saying it’s not a flaw that deserves mean-spirited humor. Things got more complicated when Wood’s White Lotus co-star, Walton Goggins, had a completely different reaction to the sketch. Unlike Wood, Goggins publicly praised the parody on his Instagram, found by NY Post, using excited language to say how much he liked it.

Image via HBO

Since Wood and Goggins don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t promoted the show together, this difference in opinion led to rumors that the two might not get along behind the scenes. Some fans even speculated that there was tension between them during the filming of The White Lotus season three, especially since other cast members had hinted at possible conflicts before.

