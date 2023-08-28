There’s been rising curiosity to revisit the life of Alicia Witt, especially after the release of her 6-song EP “Witness” which (according to her account to CNN) was a way to capture her most complex emotions when she was struggling with breast cancer during fall of 2022.

While the video does remind Witt’s fans of those challenging times, another big tragedy befell the 48-year-old actress’s life before that. It is the untimely death of her parents in 2021 which was one of the saddest events in Witt’s life. Let’s shed some light on the subject.

Who are Alicia Witt’s parents and what happened to them?

Witt’s parents, Robert Witt, and Diane Witt were confirmed to have died after their bodies were found in their Massachusetts residence in December 2021. At the time, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette confirmed that both Robert and Diane died of a “probable cardiac dysrhythmia,” which occurred due to their exposure to cold.

Authorities couldn’t find any carbon monoxide leak even though the couple was believed to have been facing problems with their furnace. Witt, who was unable to support her parents due to their “fiercely stubborn” behavior of not seeking help, was completely devastated upon discovering the news.

As recounted by her to E! News, Witt’s inability to communicate with her parents for several days prompted her to contact and ask one of her cousins who lived close to her parents to “check on them.” And the result was definitely not what she wanted to hear. “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss,” was what she said on the topic of how deeply she was impacted after learning of her parents’ death.

It was on Jan. 25, 2022, when she detailed her feelings about their death on Instagram saying,

“It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

She thanked her friends and fans for bestowing condolences and support at the tough time and today we are proud to see her reliving some of the most challenging experiences of life through her musical talents.