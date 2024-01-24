Who are Kylian Mbappé’s parents? 

He may not be as fast as a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, or able to leap tall buildings effortlessly. Still, French soccer star Kylian Mbappé can score goals by the dozen and conjure up a special kind of magic on the football pitch, but which couple won the genetic lottery to create such an athletic demi-god?

Although he’s not descended from Zeus or born on Mount Olympus, Mbappé is viewed as a god by fans of Paris Saint-Germain FC and the French national team. The 25-year-old can do things with a football that can make grown men weep, women feint and the universe shudder in wonder. Although young his list of achievements are already vast. At the age of 19 he became the only other teenager, apart from Pelé to score in a World Cup Final that France won. He’s PSG’s all-time top-goal scorer and has even published a graphic novel named Je m’appelle Kylian, encouraging kids to dream big because anything’s possible.

Well, maybe such optimism and ambition is why he was named the third highest-paid athlete in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Or it could be because he was blessed from birth with the sort of physical prowess that a neo-liberal capitalist society obsessed with sport rewards handsomely. Despite his otherworldly talents, Mbappé wasn’t carved out of kryptonite, harnessed from lightning or forged from liquid mercury, he is but a mere mortal with a mom and a dad. Let’s find out more.

Mbappé’s mom is also his agent

It’s important for any footballer to have an agent they can trust and Mbappé is lucky that he can call his mom!

Hailing from Algeria, Fayza Lamari has the sort of determination and willpower that will move mountains and conquer Sith overlords for her son. She was responsible for negotiating his mouthwatering PSG contract and has always been a firm believer in his footballing talent. In 2012 when Mbappé was 14 she gave Chelsea FC a first and final chance to sign him, They refused, but their loss was PSG’s gain. Fayza’s hard-nosed acumen is also backed by an impressive sporting pedigree. She was a professional handball player with AS Bondy and represented the France national team. Her multi-million dollar company is named KEWFJ in honor of her family, Kylian, Ethan, Wilfried, Fayza, and Jires.

In January 2024, The Sun reported that Lamari got on the wrong side of her son when she demanded 50% of the wages he receives from PSG. Mbappé allegedly snapped, “What’s wrong with you? I’m the one who scores the goals and do you want to take half of it?” Eventually, an agreement was reached where mom took a 30% cut of the superstar’s earnings.

Mbappé’s dad was also his coach

It’s all well and good being born with buckets full of natural talent and the sort of feet designed to set sporting stadiums across the world on fire, but every youngster needs direction to bring out the best in them, and Mbappé got plenty from his dad Wilfried, who is also a football coach.

Wilfried Mbappé began tutoring youngsters in the art of the beautiful game when he relocated to France from his native Cameroon. He refined his coaching skills at AS Bondy and has coached such talents as Arsenal defender William Saliba and Jonathan Ikone who plays for Fiorentina. Yet in coaching terms, it’s safe to say Kylian Mbappé is his masterpiece. Although his parents are no longer together they are both on friendly terms and united in doing what is best for their son.