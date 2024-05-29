Who are Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters and what happened to them?

Its been just under 30 years since Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found dead outside Brown’s Brentwood, California home.

For the three decades that have passed since Brown and Goldman’s tragic deaths, people — including Brown’s own sisters — have been working to piece together evidence regarding what happened that day. The lead suspect, Brown’s ex-husband, OJ Simpson, was acquitted in October of 1995, more than a year following the murders, and nine months after his lengthy trial began. No perpetrator was ever found, leaving this — the one-time “trial of the century” — without a satisfying conclusion.

For decades, Simpson maintained his innocence, even after a civil court found him liable for Brown and Goldman’s deaths in 1997. He barely paid out any of the $33.5 million in damages he owed to the Goldman family (and to his own children), thanks to several slick legal maneuvers, but in the wake of his April 2024 death, Brown’s sisters are speaking up. They never fully moved on from the death of their sister, but an upcoming Lifetime docuseries is allowing them to remember their sister in a beautiful celebration of her life.

Who are Nicole Brown’s sisters?

Brown was one of four girls born to Judy Brown and Lou Brown Jr., but she boasts six siblings in total. Three full sisters; Denise, Dominique, and Tanya, and three half-siblings; Wendy, Margit, and Tracy.

It is Denise, Dominique, and Tanya who are behind the Lifetime docuseries, however, and it is those three who have spent years fighting for their sister and working to keep her memory alive.

Denise Brown

Denise is the oldest Brown sister, born two years ahead of Nicole, who was second in line. She’s now 66 years old, and she still remembers her relationship with her little sister fondly. The pair were close through their childhoods and young adulthoods, and a harrowing clip from the trailer for The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson reveals that she always thought of Nicole as her “best friend,” but that she’s always punished herself because “the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to.”

Following her little sister’s murder, Denise became a vocal advocate for victims of domestic violence, and she spent decades traveling across the nation to ramp up support. She even started the Nicole Brown Foundation, which aided battered women, and she continues the same work to this day.

Dominique Brown

The third Brown child, Dominique, was still in her 20s when her big sister died. That loss massively impacted the then-29-year-old Dominique, who largely kept out of the spotlight in the years following her sister’s death. She came forward to participate in the docuseries, however, in hopes of rekindling “the flame of Nicole” for the world to see.

Dominique has long kept her thoughts on Nicole’s death to herself, in hopes of protecting Nicole’s children, Sydney and Justin. She’s done a wonderful job there, persisting for more than 30 years as a bright and positive influence in her beloved niece and nephew’s lives, even following the tragic loss of her own son, Aaron Michael Brown, in 2022.

Tanya Brown

The youngest of Nicole’s full siblings, Tanya, was likewise thrust into the world of activism following her sister’s loss. She channeled her energy into helping people heal from their own trauma, and in the process took steps to recover from her own. For decades now, she’s been a leading force in trauma recovery, and she’s open about her own struggles with moving on from Nicole’s death.

She’s now written several books on the subject, working to better inform people on mental health and recovery. It all links back to that long-ago loss, which put her on the path to helping others — an effort she knows her sister would be proud of.

