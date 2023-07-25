Who are Russian model Irina Shayk’s previous boyfriends?

Irina Shayk indeed has a star-studded dating history with celebrities from Kanye West to Bradley Cooper.

Russian model Irina Shayk is currently stirring up rumors that she may be dating former-NFL quarterback Tom Brady. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles spending the night at Brady’s L.A. home.

This wouldn’t be her first celebrity relationship. Here is a complete list of the 37-year-old’s A-list boyfriends.

Kanye West

Photo via MEGA/GC Images

Kanye West and Irina Shayk dated briefly in 2021 while Kanye divorced Kim Kardashian. The pair allegedly already had a decade-long professional relationship which turned romantic for a brief period of time before their split later that year.

Bradley Cooper

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Shayk and Bradley Cooper were first seen together after his split from Suki Waterhouse in 2015. They were relatively public about their relationship, even appearing together at award shows. The pair also share a daughter. Unfortunately, they split in 2019, saying they grew apart during Cooper’s work on A Star is Born.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Shayk met on set at an Armani shoot in 2010. The pair dated for 5 years and even appeared nude together on the cover of Vogue Spain. They eventually split in January 2015 following rumors of infidelity.

Arthur Sales

Brazillian Model Arthur Sales and Irina Shayk dated for a brief period between February and November 2009. They were relatively private about their relationship, and the reasons for their split were unknown.

Ron Bourdon

Linkin Park drummer Ron Bourdon dated the model in 2007, although neither has disclosed information about the relationship to the public. Their relationship reportedly ended in October 2009.

Shayk isn’t the only one with a star-studded dating history. Brady has been linked to every A-lister he’s been seen with, from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski, since his divorce from a Brazillian model Giselle Bundchen, so there’s no doubt there will be a laser eye on Shayk and Brady as well.