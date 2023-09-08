Who did Joe Jonas voice in ‘Hotel Transylvania 3?’

Alright, listen, nerds. I’m only going to say this once.

The hit 2018 Sony Pictures Animation family fun-stravaganza Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has a lot going for it, talent-wise. You’ve got old, returning favorites – American treasures like Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, and Keegan-Michael Key. Genuine, certified show business king Mel Brooks lends his voice to a role, as does Tara Strong, the closest thing to voice acting royalty this side of Frank Welker. And do you know who else? Do you know who else, nerds? Joe Jonas, nerds. That’s who.

Sony Pictures

You read that right. Confirmed Jonas brother and alleged professional regicidal assassin Joseph Adam Jonas the First was in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. He played the Kraken, the undersea abomination who starts out friendly, gets musically mesmerized into attacking our heroes, and then – and this is a big spoiler if you haven’t seen Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – listens to the Macarena until he doesn’t want to hurt people anymore. This movie made half a billion dollars.

So that’s the good news. Here’s the bad news.

Joe Jonas did not return to the role of the Kraken in 2022 for Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania. Who knows why? Maybe it was because he’d become too involved in the production process of his, no kidding, Quibi series, Cup of Joe, a thing that actually existed. Maybe that was why he didn’t return the the franchise. Or maybe it was just that they didn’t bring the Kraken character back for part four.