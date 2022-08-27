Who did Maitland Ward play on ‘Boy Meets World,’ and where is she now?

Maitland Ward is one of the most versatile actors who has escaped name recognition. Born Ashley Maitland Welkos, she began her career as a soap opera star, became a lead on the popular teen sitcom, Boy Meets World, transitioned to movies like White Chicks and Dish Dogs, and then settled as a cosplayer, but that’s not the finale of her acting journey. Ward has gone head over heels into a new medium that has raised eyebrows. For those Boy Meets World fans who don’t know what “Rachel” is doing now, you might be in for a surprise.

Who did Maitland Ward play on ‘Boy Meets World?’

Image via ABC

Ward played tall redhead Rachel McGuire in seasons six and seven of Boy Meets World. At the beginning of her run, Rachel moved in with Jack and Eric and forms a quasi-love triangle. She briefly dates Jack but, most importantly, she becomes the new addition to the friend group comprising the aforementioned roommates, Angela, Topanga, and Cory. Her arc and the entire series ended with Rachel and Jack joining the Peace Corps.

Where is Maitland Ward now?

Image via Oliver Ayala on Flickr

A far cry from the Peace Corps, Ward joined the adult film industry. Since starting in 2019, she has appeared in 69 adult films and has won several awards, including the 2020 AVN Award for Best Supporting Actress. Having earned a 1995 Young Artist Award for her role in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ward is one of the only people to have won major acting awards for both conventional projects and the adult film industry.

Speaking about how she went from wholesome to explicit, the 45-year-old told People that the attention she received on Bold and the repression she faced on Boy made her shift careers. However, she “didn’t just switch overnight.” Her path to NSFW content was forged by “making conscious efforts and decisions over time to get to a place that you want to be.” In conclusion, she said, it’s about “embracing your truth.”

You can learn more about Ward’s incredible journey in her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, which will be released on Sep. 6.