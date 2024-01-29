Who is Amy Jackson’s husband?

The internet always takes notice when a closely-followed celebrity makes any kind of major announcement, but impending nuptials and incoming babies are the most popular.

People love to see their favorite celebs living fulfilling, happy lives, and the expansion of one’s family is always a cheerful milestone. Recent news about Amy Jackson, a favorite from Supergirl and 2018’s eye-wateringly expensive 2.0, is sparking that familiar, unrestrained joy in the 31-year-old’s legion of fans, as they gush over her engagement and the handsome man she’ll soon call her husband.

Amy Jackson’s husband

Jackson announced her 2024 engagement to the world with a sweet post to Instagram, where she joyfully declared “hell yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal. This isn’t Jackson’s first engagement, but — assuming they make it to the altar — it will be her first wedding.

Jackson was previously engaged to wealthy businessman and hotelier George Panayiotou, but the pair never made it down the aisle. They did welcome a child together, but broke things off before either party ever said “I do.”

Now, Jackson intends to finish the task with her new boyfriend and now-fiancé, Ed Westwick. She and Westwick have been together for a few years now, after first getting together in 2022, and they’re set to take the next step with Westwick’s big Switzerland proposal.

Westwick is a popular English actor best known for his role in Gossip Girl. He played Chuck Bass in the ever-popular series, and saw his career soar in the years after it concluded. He went on to enjoy roles in a slew of television shows and movies, including the television adaptation of Snatch, 2017’s White Gold, and incoming flick DarkGame.